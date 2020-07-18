All apartments in Queens
118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H

118-60 Metropolitan Avenue · (516) 570-9275
Location

118-60 Metropolitan Avenue, Queens, NY 11415
Kew Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H · Avail. Sep 1

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H Available 09/01/20 Terrific 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Co-op in Kew Gardens! - This fantastic, bright, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom 5th floor co-op apartment is a must see! All rooms including bathroom are updated. Building has elevators and is pet friendly. Hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances with gas oven/stove. There is separate space for dining and dining table. Ample closet space. Laundry and super on premises. Conveniently located in quiet neighborhood of Kew Gardens near LIRR and subway stations and within minutes of Jackie Robinson Parkway, Van Wyck Exp, and Queens Blvd. Gated grounds kept clean and nice. Short walk to local restaurants and shopping! Tenant responsible for electric and cooking gas only. No smoking allowed.

(RLNE5913911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H have any available units?
118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H have?
Some of 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H currently offering any rent specials?
118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H pet-friendly?
Yes, 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H is pet friendly.
Does 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H offer parking?
No, 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H does not offer parking.
Does 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H have a pool?
No, 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H does not have a pool.
Does 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H have accessible units?
No, 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H does not have accessible units.
Does 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H have units with dishwashers?
No, 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H have units with air conditioning?
No, 118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H does not have units with air conditioning.
