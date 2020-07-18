Amenities

118-60 Metropolitan Ave Apt #5H Available 09/01/20 Terrific 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Co-op in Kew Gardens! - This fantastic, bright, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom 5th floor co-op apartment is a must see! All rooms including bathroom are updated. Building has elevators and is pet friendly. Hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances with gas oven/stove. There is separate space for dining and dining table. Ample closet space. Laundry and super on premises. Conveniently located in quiet neighborhood of Kew Gardens near LIRR and subway stations and within minutes of Jackie Robinson Parkway, Van Wyck Exp, and Queens Blvd. Gated grounds kept clean and nice. Short walk to local restaurants and shopping! Tenant responsible for electric and cooking gas only. No smoking allowed.



(RLNE5913911)