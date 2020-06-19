117-01 Park Lane South

Amenities

Top-floor 1300 sq ft sun-filled true 2 br 2bath. A welcoming entry foyer leads to a dining/office area and a large and bright living room. The true eat-in-kitchen, one of the highlights of the apt with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, Corian counter-tops and glass back-splash. The master bedroom with an en-suite windowed bathroom and the spacious second bedroom are quietly tucked away from the living room to ensure peaceful separation. Both baths are large and equipped with a bathtub. The apartment also features new hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, wide windows allowing for plenty of light throughout the day and ample closet space. 5 min walk to LIRR, 10 min walk to E/F express, minutes to grocery stores, restaurants, the beautiful Forest Park with playgrounds and walking trails and movie theaters. Please note that renting is subject to board approval. The building has 24h security, laundry in the basement, storage and live-in super.?