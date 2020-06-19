All apartments in Queens
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

117-01 Park Lane South

117-01 Park Lane South · (917) 554-3111
Location

117-01 Park Lane South, Queens, NY 11418
Forest Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C6B · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
playground
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
playground
media room
Top-floor 1300 sq ft sun-filled true 2 br 2bath. A welcoming entry foyer leads to a dining/office area and a large and bright living room. The true eat-in-kitchen, one of the highlights of the apt with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, Corian counter-tops and glass back-splash. The master bedroom with an en-suite windowed bathroom and the spacious second bedroom are quietly tucked away from the living room to ensure peaceful separation. Both baths are large and equipped with a bathtub. The apartment also features new hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, wide windows allowing for plenty of light throughout the day and ample closet space. 5 min walk to LIRR, 10 min walk to E/F express, minutes to grocery stores, restaurants, the beautiful Forest Park with playgrounds and walking trails and movie theaters. Please note that renting is subject to board approval. The building has 24h security, laundry in the basement, storage and live-in super.?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117-01 Park Lane South have any available units?
117-01 Park Lane South has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117-01 Park Lane South have?
Some of 117-01 Park Lane South's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117-01 Park Lane South currently offering any rent specials?
117-01 Park Lane South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117-01 Park Lane South pet-friendly?
No, 117-01 Park Lane South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 117-01 Park Lane South offer parking?
No, 117-01 Park Lane South does not offer parking.
Does 117-01 Park Lane South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117-01 Park Lane South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117-01 Park Lane South have a pool?
No, 117-01 Park Lane South does not have a pool.
Does 117-01 Park Lane South have accessible units?
No, 117-01 Park Lane South does not have accessible units.
Does 117-01 Park Lane South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117-01 Park Lane South has units with dishwashers.
Does 117-01 Park Lane South have units with air conditioning?
No, 117-01 Park Lane South does not have units with air conditioning.
