Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

11-15 47th Road

11-15 47th Road · (516) 375-5788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11-15 47th Road, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2270 · Avail. now

$2,270

Studio · 1 Bath · 430 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Truffle Building LLC - Property Id: 312900

You will not find a better studio layout and finishes in the very HEART of Long Island City! South-facing and SUN SOAKED! NO (Broker) FEE for this property. NICE and CLEAN NEW CONSTRUCTION! Has a large built-in closet! This beautiful building is ideally situated close to the 7, G, M & E trains, as well as many restaurants, and cafes. For your convenience, the building is also steps away from We Bagel, two blocks from Foodcellar (Gourmet) Grocery Store, Duane Reade, Starbucks, Sweetleaf Coffee, and a large selection of great restaurants just steps away from the building. The apartment features include washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, video intercom system, dishwasher, high end quartz counter tops, and wide-plank floors. No smoking allowed on premise. Apartment available for 5/1/2020 move-in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11-15-47th-road-long-island-city-ny/312900
Property Id 312900

(RLNE5941981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11-15 47th Road have any available units?
11-15 47th Road has a unit available for $2,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11-15 47th Road have?
Some of 11-15 47th Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11-15 47th Road currently offering any rent specials?
11-15 47th Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11-15 47th Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11-15 47th Road is pet friendly.
Does 11-15 47th Road offer parking?
No, 11-15 47th Road does not offer parking.
Does 11-15 47th Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11-15 47th Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11-15 47th Road have a pool?
No, 11-15 47th Road does not have a pool.
Does 11-15 47th Road have accessible units?
No, 11-15 47th Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11-15 47th Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11-15 47th Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 11-15 47th Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11-15 47th Road does not have units with air conditioning.
