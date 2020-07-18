Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed new construction stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Truffle Building LLC - Property Id: 312900



You will not find a better studio layout and finishes in the very HEART of Long Island City! South-facing and SUN SOAKED! NO (Broker) FEE for this property. NICE and CLEAN NEW CONSTRUCTION! Has a large built-in closet! This beautiful building is ideally situated close to the 7, G, M & E trains, as well as many restaurants, and cafes. For your convenience, the building is also steps away from We Bagel, two blocks from Foodcellar (Gourmet) Grocery Store, Duane Reade, Starbucks, Sweetleaf Coffee, and a large selection of great restaurants just steps away from the building. The apartment features include washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, video intercom system, dishwasher, high end quartz counter tops, and wide-plank floors. No smoking allowed on premise. Apartment available for 5/1/2020 move-in.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11-15-47th-road-long-island-city-ny/312900

Property Id 312900



(RLNE5941981)