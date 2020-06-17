All apartments in Queens
Queens, NY
109-15 Queens Boulevard
109-15 Queens Boulevard

109-15 Queens Boulevard · (212) 913-9058
Location

109-15 Queens Boulevard, Queens, NY 11375
Forest Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-B · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
A sprawling top-floor 1 bedroom in prime Forest Hills.

This gorgeous apartment features a massive living room, large foyer, separate eat in kitchen with dishwasher, plenty of closet space and over-sized bedroom that can fit a king size bed, plus additional furniture.

Located in a well maintained elevator building with shared laundry and live-in super. Pets under 30-lbs are welcome.

Just 3 blocks from express trains into Manhattan and 2 blocks to the infamous Austin Street with some of the best restaurants, shops, bars and more!

Heat and hot water included.

Virtual tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109-15 Queens Boulevard have any available units?
109-15 Queens Boulevard has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109-15 Queens Boulevard have?
Some of 109-15 Queens Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109-15 Queens Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
109-15 Queens Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109-15 Queens Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 109-15 Queens Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 109-15 Queens Boulevard offer parking?
No, 109-15 Queens Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 109-15 Queens Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109-15 Queens Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109-15 Queens Boulevard have a pool?
No, 109-15 Queens Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 109-15 Queens Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 109-15 Queens Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 109-15 Queens Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109-15 Queens Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 109-15 Queens Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 109-15 Queens Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
