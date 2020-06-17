109-15 Queens Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

A sprawling top-floor 1 bedroom in prime Forest Hills.



This gorgeous apartment features a massive living room, large foyer, separate eat in kitchen with dishwasher, plenty of closet space and over-sized bedroom that can fit a king size bed, plus additional furniture.



Located in a well maintained elevator building with shared laundry and live-in super. Pets under 30-lbs are welcome.



Just 3 blocks from express trains into Manhattan and 2 blocks to the infamous Austin Street with some of the best restaurants, shops, bars and more!



Heat and hot water included.



Virtual tour available upon request.