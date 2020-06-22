All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

105-40 62nd RD

105-40 62nd Road · (860) 751-8267
Location

105-40 62nd Road, Queens, NY 11375
Forest Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2295 · Avail. now

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Oversized 2 Bedroom-Forest Hills, NY - Property Id: 296699

Forest Hills is a historic neighborhood with a distinct community feel that is fit for everyone. Austin Street, the main shopping row, is comprised of boutiques and small local shops, while Metropolitan Avenue is known for its delicious food and exciting nightlife. Forest Hills residents like to stay active by taking advantage of the many walking and biking trails, sports fields, and the golf course in the near Forest Park. The E, F, M, and R subways take residents on a short trip to and from Manhattan, allowing for a multitude of commuting options. Discover what Forest Hills has to offer and learn how this neighborhood can fit into your lifestyle.
Property Id 296699

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105-40 62nd RD have any available units?
105-40 62nd RD has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 105-40 62nd RD currently offering any rent specials?
105-40 62nd RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105-40 62nd RD pet-friendly?
No, 105-40 62nd RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 105-40 62nd RD offer parking?
No, 105-40 62nd RD does not offer parking.
Does 105-40 62nd RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105-40 62nd RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105-40 62nd RD have a pool?
No, 105-40 62nd RD does not have a pool.
Does 105-40 62nd RD have accessible units?
No, 105-40 62nd RD does not have accessible units.
Does 105-40 62nd RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 105-40 62nd RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105-40 62nd RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 105-40 62nd RD does not have units with air conditioning.
