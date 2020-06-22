105-40 62nd RD

Amenities

Forest Hills is a historic neighborhood with a distinct community feel that is fit for everyone. Austin Street, the main shopping row, is comprised of boutiques and small local shops, while Metropolitan Avenue is known for its delicious food and exciting nightlife. Forest Hills residents like to stay active by taking advantage of the many walking and biking trails, sports fields, and the golf course in the near Forest Park. The E, F, M, and R subways take residents on a short trip to and from Manhattan, allowing for a multitude of commuting options. Discover what Forest Hills has to offer and learn how this neighborhood can fit into your lifestyle.

