102-36 64 Avenue

Great Extra Large 1 Bedroom Apartment Available. This Completely Remodeled and Updated Unit Features A Gorgeous Granite Eat In Kitchen with Brand New SS Appliances And Full Bath. Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Fresh Paint, Large Living Room And Dining Room, Plenty Of Closet Space, Bright, Sunny And Spacious. Washer And Dryer In Building. Near All Transportation And Markets. All Utilities Included Except Electric. Location Location Location. Must See !!!! Application, Income And Credit Check Required.