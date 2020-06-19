All apartments in Queens
102-36 64 Avenue

102-36 64th Avenue · (516) 873-7100
Location

102-36 64th Avenue, Queens, NY 11375
Rego Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Extra Large 1 Bedroom Apartment Available. This Completely Remodeled and Updated Unit Features A Gorgeous Granite Eat In Kitchen with Brand New SS Appliances And Full Bath. Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Fresh Paint, Large Living Room And Dining Room, Plenty Of Closet Space, Bright, Sunny And Spacious. Washer And Dryer In Building. Near All Transportation And Markets. All Utilities Included Except Electric. Location Location Location. Must See !!!! Application, Income And Credit Check Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102-36 64 Avenue have any available units?
102-36 64 Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102-36 64 Avenue have?
Some of 102-36 64 Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102-36 64 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
102-36 64 Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102-36 64 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 102-36 64 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 102-36 64 Avenue offer parking?
No, 102-36 64 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 102-36 64 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102-36 64 Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102-36 64 Avenue have a pool?
No, 102-36 64 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 102-36 64 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 102-36 64 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 102-36 64 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 102-36 64 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102-36 64 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 102-36 64 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
