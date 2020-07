Amenities

RENOVATED 3-BEDROOM / 1BATHAVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY2-YEAR LEASENO PETS2nd floor of walk-up Gut-renovated real 3-bedroom Queen size master bedroom Single or full-sized 2nd & 3rd bedrooms Large living room with open southern exposures Separate kitchen with space for a table Dishwasher & microwave Full tub stall bath Exposed brick Track lighting Wood floors 53 West 106th Street between Columbus & Manhattan Avenue*The walls of the apartment are painted white and are shown in grey in the photos for illustration purposes only