Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Thoroughly renovated four bedroom five minutes from Columbia University. The apartment has queen sized bedrooms (each with closet and three with sleep or storage lofts), renovated stainless steel open plan kitchen, and renovated bath. The building has a live in super and is just two blocks from the subway. Guarantors and cats are welcome, but sorry, no dogs.