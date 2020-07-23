208 East 70th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

This spectacular and spacious one-bedroom charms with beautiful hardwood floors, unmatched closet space, a windowed kitchen. Bright with North, South and East exposures plus an area suitable for dining or use as a home office. This outstanding apartment and intimate building is located on quiet, tree-lined East 70th just off of Third Avenue. This service-rich enclave counts Grace's Marketplace, a premium Food Emporium, multiple banking options, upscale dry cleaning, and a parking garage within a 1.5 block radius. The 6 train is just three blocks away. This newly renovated and well maintained building features a live in super, bike storage and laundry facilities. This is truly a place you can call home!