Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:27 PM

208 East 70th Street

208 East 70th Street · (201) 835-0532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

208 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5C · Avail. now

$3,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
This spectacular and spacious one-bedroom charms with beautiful hardwood floors, unmatched closet space, a windowed kitchen. Bright with North, South and East exposures plus an area suitable for dining or use as a home office. This outstanding apartment and intimate building is located on quiet, tree-lined East 70th just off of Third Avenue. This service-rich enclave counts Grace's Marketplace, a premium Food Emporium, multiple banking options, upscale dry cleaning, and a parking garage within a 1.5 block radius. The 6 train is just three blocks away. This newly renovated and well maintained building features a live in super, bike storage and laundry facilities. This is truly a place you can call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 East 70th Street have any available units?
208 East 70th Street has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 East 70th Street have?
Some of 208 East 70th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 East 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 East 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 East 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 208 East 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 208 East 70th Street offer parking?
Yes, 208 East 70th Street offers parking.
Does 208 East 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 East 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 East 70th Street have a pool?
No, 208 East 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 East 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 208 East 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 East 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 East 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
