All apartments in New York
Find more places like 127 East 36th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
127 East 36th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

127 East 36th Street

127 East 36th Street · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

127 East 36th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new listing!!!!NO BROKER FEE, DIRECT DEAL WITH THE LANDLORD!!!Brand new Studio Duplex apartment with W&D Hookup.Apartment features: hardwood floors, Brand new full S.S kitchen with granite counter top, central ac, washer & Dryer hookup, recessed lighting, marble bath with heated floors, great closet space, X bright apartment, camera intercom.Newly renovated building, double doors, camera intercom.Close to the 6,N,Q,W,R,B,D SUBWAY LINE.Pets OK.Prime Murray Hill location.For showing or more info plz feel free to contact us Property manager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 East 36th Street have any available units?
127 East 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 East 36th Street have?
Some of 127 East 36th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 East 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 East 36th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 East 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 East 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 127 East 36th Street offer parking?
No, 127 East 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 127 East 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 East 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 East 36th Street have a pool?
No, 127 East 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 127 East 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 127 East 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 East 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 East 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 127 East 36th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity