127 East 36th Street

Amenities
Brand new listing!!!!NO BROKER FEE, DIRECT DEAL WITH THE LANDLORD!!!Brand new Studio Duplex apartment with W&D Hookup.Apartment features: hardwood floors, Brand new full S.S kitchen with granite counter top, central ac, washer & Dryer hookup, recessed lighting, marble bath with heated floors, great closet space, X bright apartment, camera intercom.Newly renovated building, double doors, camera intercom.Close to the 6,N,Q,W,R,B,D SUBWAY LINE.Pets OK.Prime Murray Hill location.For showing or more info plz feel free to contact us Property manager.