Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM
101 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Great Neck, NY
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,680
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
8 Pilvinis Drive
8 Pilvinis Drive, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Pet-Friendly 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Whole House Rental W/Fenced-In Yard In Great Neck North. Cac On Main Level. Large Unfinished Basement Perfect For Storage. Washer/Dryer Hookup. Close To Renowned Gn North Middle & High School.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
215 Middle Neck Road
215 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit.
Results within 1 mile of Great Neck
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
10 Linden Street
10 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1100 sqft
15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
23 Schenck Avenue
23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,003
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
13 Welwyn Road
13 Welwyn Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,317
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Bright And Sunny First Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment. Hardwood Floors Through-out. Huge Eat-in Kitchen. Updated Bath. Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
1 Portico Court
1 Portico Court, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,250
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
spacious and lovely, renovated 1 br 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Russell Gardens
160 S Middle Neck Road
160 South Middle Neck Road, Russell Gardens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great Neck. Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt With Eastern And Southern Exposures In Gn South School District. Renovated Kitchen With Granite Counter-tops. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Closet Space. Laundry In Basement, Super On Site.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
20 Clent Road
20 Clent Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Great Neck. Top Floor Xl 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment With Hardwood Floors Throughout. Updated Kitchen and Bath. Tons Of Closets. Off-Street Parking Available (Add't $). Cats Ok. Great Neck South Schools, Super And Laundry On Premise.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
46 Schenck Avenue
46 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Studio
$1,933
1 Bedroom
Ask
Huge, Front Facing Jr. 1 Bedroom With Closets Galore. Overlooks Quiet Residential Street. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Laundry In Building. Supers On Site. Pet-Friendly! In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.
Results within 5 miles of Great Neck
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
240-18 68th Avenue
240-18 68th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Fully renovated and spacious 1 Bedroom apartment situated on First floor. New appliances, hardwood floor and plenty storage space. Apartment includes 2 parking spots on driveway.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
242-16 Pine Street
242-16 Pine Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Just Renovated Lovely 1st Floor Apartment. Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Brand New Eat In Kitchen & Bath. Coin Operated Laundry in the Basement. Close to All Major Highways and Transportation, Buses, LIRR, & Restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Clearview
15-23 Utopia Parkway
15-23 Utopia Parkway, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom apartment for rent. Featuring a Private Entrance. Hardwood Flooring through the apartment. Spacious Living/Dining Room Area, Kitchen, Private Balcony.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Bayside
73-25 217th Street
73-25 217th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Coop 2 bedroom apt for rent, Coop board applications and coop interview required. Approximately 600 sqft. Newly Listed! Lower Unit, Set Inside A Beautiful Private Courtyard, New Storm And Front Doors/Windows.Private Entrance, Bbq Ok, Sd26.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Auburndale
201-01 Northern Boulevard
201-01 Northern Boulevard, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
4 Bed & 3 Full Bath & Finished Attic(Another Bedrm). Updated Kitchen, Spacious Living Room, All Bathrooms Will Be Newly Updated By Landlord Before Tenant Moves In Along With Fresh Paint & Finishing Touch Ups.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
73-15 260th St
73-15 260th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great 1st Floor, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, 2 Bedroom ,1 Full Bath, Eff Kit. Nestled In The Court. Don't Have To Go To The Laundromat, Washer/Dryer Stay! Tennis/Basketball Court, Dog Park And More.
Results within 10 miles of Great Neck
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
5 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
85 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,848
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,246
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,330
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,824
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
