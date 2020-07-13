/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 AM
94 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Port Chester, NY
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
6 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,385
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,102
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$2,070
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
46 Leicester Street
46 Leicester Street, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1207 sqft
Classic Three Family Victorian House - Features: 3rd floor 2 bedroom w/home office(2nd bedroom), wood floors, high ceilings, off street parking, yard, all utilities included, walk Metro-North RR, shopping & restuarants.
Results within 1 mile of Port Chester
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
4 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
14 Units Available
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,185
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,930
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
4 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
184 Purchase Street
184 Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, 2 room condo.Walk to train and shops.Updated with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances,hardwood floors. Located in the heat of Rye.Tenant able to take advantage of all Rye has to offer. Assigned parking space and storage.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
377 Midland Ave 2 Floor
377 Midland Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Apartment, spacious - Property Id: 301961 Great location in the heart of Rye, close to train, beach , schools, down time. Nice apartment. Washer and laundry in unit, parking space, full kitchen Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
27 Westview Ave
27 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed w/Parking and W/D - Property Id: 224215 ****1 Month Broker Fee**** Beautiful and renovated 2 bedroom home with a private washer/dryer. 2nd floor of a two family home. Hardwood floors throughout. AC units.
Results within 5 miles of Port Chester
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,539
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,308
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
794 Lake Street
794 Lake Street East, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for privacy? Adorable Cottage, located on a beautiful property, you haven't seen a setting like this before. Open and Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Hardwood Floors Throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
32 Woodland Drive
32 Woodland Drive, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
2700 sqft
Central Greenwich living at its best: three or four bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and private back yard in main house of this two-family property. Family room off the eat-in kitchen, living room with fireplace, and formal dining room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Webster Ave FIRST
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
HARRISON NY 117 WEBSTER AVE PRIVATE 2 FAMILY - Property Id: 294033 LARGE 2-3 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 1 BLOCK FROM TOWN POOL 8 MINUTES WALK TO METRO NORTH TRAIN STATION HARRISON AVE SCHOOLS HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL REAR YARD , PEAR TREES
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
10 Plymouth Road
10 Plymouth Road, Harrison, NY
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
7500 sqft
FOR RENT 15k A WEEK OR FOR 3 WEEKS AT 45K. (AUGUST 1-22.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
25 Fremont Street
25 Fremont Street, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
720 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom rental with private entry and all utilities included. Features an eat in kitchen, private washer and dryer, 1 car parking spot with a quaint private patio area.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
281 Park Avenue - B
281 Park Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1050 sqft
A spacious town home apartment with open floor plan. Living/Dining and Kitchen located on 1st floor with bedrooms, bathroom and laundry located on 2nd floor.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
93 Adelphi Ave.
93 Adelphi Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2000 sqft
Beautifully maintained single family home for rent in Harrison, NY, available for rent starting April 15th, 2020. Asking $4150/month which includes landscaping. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
11 River Road
11 River Road, Cos Cob, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1104 sqft
LUXURY DIRECT WATERFRONT, LIGHT FILLED OPEN PLAN 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT, WITH GATED UNDERGROUND GARAGE AND ADDITIONAL STORAGE. RENT INCLUDES HEAT/A/C AND WATER. ALL NEW HARDWOODS AND CARPETING INSTALLED.
1 of 7
Last updated December 10 at 05:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cos Cob
26 Rippowam Road
26 Rippowam Road, Cos Cob, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Sunny and spacious one bedroom accessory apartment in the heart of Cos Cob. Offering eat-in-kitchen/ living room, one bedroom, full bath with tub/shower. Separate entrance and 2 off street parking spaces Newly painted.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
44 Calvert Street
44 Calvert Street, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
825 sqft
Amazing Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment on 2nd Floor of Well Maintained Walk-up Building Located in the Heart of Harrison. Updated Galley Style Kitchen with Ample Cabinet/Counter Space. L-Shaped Dining/Living Room with Parquet Floors Throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
454 Milton Road
454 Milton Road, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1544 sqft
Totally renovated Dutch Colonial on Milton Point. Walk to beach, dog park, sporting fields, enjoy a walk to lunch/dinner or stay home and kayak in your backyard. WONDERFUL HOME MUST SEE!
Similar Pages
Port Chester 1 BedroomsPort Chester 2 BedroomsPort Chester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Chester 3 BedroomsPort Chester Accessible ApartmentsPort Chester Apartments with Balcony
Port Chester Apartments with GaragePort Chester Apartments with GymPort Chester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Chester Apartments with ParkingPort Chester Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYHuntington Station, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NY