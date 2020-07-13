/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:32 AM
102 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in White Plains, NY
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
18 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,209
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,497
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,159
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Soundview Ave
2 Soundview Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Fully Renovated 1 BR / 1 BA - Available for immediate occupancy is a fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Laminate flooring in the kitchen & entrance way and carpeted living room and bedroom.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14 Nosband Avenue
14 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
809 sqft
BIG!!!REDUCUCTION!!! Welcome to one of the nicest in White Plains, LIVE!! where it all happens WHITE PLAINS!!! easy access to Mamaroneck Avenue, all shops, stores, restaurants, buses, schools, worship is walking distance on Old Mamaroneck Avenue,
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
90 Bryant Avenue
90 Bryant Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,700
1200 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio rental fully renovated located in the heart of White Plains. Minutes to shopping, train, bus, highways, schools. Pets are allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
59 Old Mamaroneck Road
59 Old Mamaroneck Rd, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE's great location.. Renovated WITH REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS..convenient to all..parking available around the block (Shapham Lot) Resident Parking listed at a cost of $ 192 per quarter or $ 715 per year. Possible indoor parking for $100.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
11 Westview Avenue
11 Westview Ave, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1250 sqft
Welcome to Longacre Gardens. This top floor, Dog Friendly, fully renovated unit is ready for immediate occupancy. NO BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED. Move right in. Have a dog? Bring him or her. Need assigned parking? Spot 69 is all yours.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4 barker Avenue, #1JJ
4 Barker Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
This Massive one bedroom has tons of closet space, L shaped living room with separate dinning area off of the kitchen, Kitchen has full size appliances with dishwasher, Wood floors through out the apartment, nice size bathroom that is tiled, Master
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
65 Old Mamaroneck Road
65 Old Mamaroneck Road, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
800 sqft
..great location..UPDATED WITH NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS..convenient to all..parking available around the block (Shapham Lot) at a cost of $ 192 per quarter or $ 715 per year. Possible indoor parking for $100.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
165 Harding Avenue
165 Harding Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
Spacious unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, large living room and eat-in-kitchen. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. House rules require that 80% of wood floors be covered with carpet. 1 indoor cat allowed. This is not a condo / co-op.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10 Stewart Place
10 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1175 sqft
Luxury building with doorman/concierge, walk to downtown White Plains and to shops, restaurants, trains and buses. Building offers Indoor pool, gym and a function room.
Results within 1 mile of White Plains
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
308 Woodland Hills Road
308 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
EASY SHOW. UNIT VACANT. KEYS ON LOCK BOX. SUNNY BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATHROOM DUPLEX. ENTRY FOYER. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH PARQUET FLOORS / BALCONY. LONG GALLEY KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC FLOORS, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE / POWDER ROOM.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
100 High Point Drive
100 High Point Dr, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1283 sqft
Designer Renovated Unit-Views! Custom Eat in Kitchen (Granite Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Insert Backsplash and Custom Designed Baths.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4 Custis Ave
4 Custis Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
BRAND NEW newly renovated, Studio Apartment (600sqft) in North White Plains. (Off Washington Ave) $1650 mo/ ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Electric, Water, Gas, and Heat included in rent. Also Includes TV w HBO / SHOWTIME & 300mb internet.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
60 E Hartsdale Avenue
60 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
825 sqft
Sunny and bright apartment with golf course views! Apartment features an entry foyer, full eat-in kitchen, large living room, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Tudor building.
Results within 5 miles of White Plains
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
23 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,229
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,539
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,308
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
23 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
8 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,355
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
