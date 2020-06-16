All apartments in New Rochelle
Find more places like 730 Pelham Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Rochelle, NY
/
730 Pelham Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

730 Pelham Road

730 Pelham Rd · (914) 860-6519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Rochelle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

730 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle, NY 10805

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4D · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to Pelham Pointe! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom! Walk into the entry foyer which leads into the bright living room, dining area, hall bathroom and eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances. This apartment has hardwood floors throughout. Heat, water and cooking gas included! Parking is available, laundry on site, live in super & pet friendly ($50 a month per dog (40 lb max) and cats are $35 a month). Located in the prime 10805 zip code, on the border of Pelham Manor and New Rochelle gives it easy access to all major highways and trains (New Rochelle and Pelham trains are less than 2 miles away!) to NYC and CT. Walking distance to Glen Island Park & Beach on the Long Island Sound. Close to schools, shops, restaurants and Westchester Bee Line Bus. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Pelham Road have any available units?
730 Pelham Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 730 Pelham Road have?
Some of 730 Pelham Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Pelham Road currently offering any rent specials?
730 Pelham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Pelham Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Pelham Road is pet friendly.
Does 730 Pelham Road offer parking?
Yes, 730 Pelham Road does offer parking.
Does 730 Pelham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Pelham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Pelham Road have a pool?
No, 730 Pelham Road does not have a pool.
Does 730 Pelham Road have accessible units?
No, 730 Pelham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Pelham Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Pelham Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Pelham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Pelham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 730 Pelham Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drake House
207 Drake Avenue
New Rochelle, NY 10805
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave
New Rochelle, NY 10805
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl
New Rochelle, NY 10801
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St
New Rochelle, NY 10801
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St
New Rochelle, NY 10801

Similar Pages

New Rochelle 1 BedroomsNew Rochelle 2 Bedrooms
New Rochelle Apartments with GymNew Rochelle Apartments with Parking
New Rochelle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NY
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Valley Stream, NYRidgefield, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJOssining, NYRockville Centre, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown New Rochelle

Apartments Near Colleges

Iona CollegeThe College of New Rochelle
LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New York
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity