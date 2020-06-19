52 Webster Avenue

Amenities

Fabulous 1 bedroom loft apartment in the historic Knickerbocker Press Building now Known as Knickerbocker Lofts. The unit offers a two floor, open concept design with ample room for an office/work-space. Full bath upstairs, 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Stainless steel appliances & back splash in an updated kitchen. Skylight with views of downtown New Rochelle. Wake up to beautiful sunrises and enjoy a New York City style evening skyline from the over-sized windows! Walking distance to downtown and Metro North for easy commutes to NYC! Close to gym, supermarket, restaurants, theater and shops! Fully furnished (detailed list of furnishings available upon request), just pack your bags and move in! What are you waiting for? This Dutch Colonial Revival building is listed on the Westchester County, New York State and National Registers of Historic Places. Affordable price won't last!