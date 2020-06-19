All apartments in New Rochelle
New Rochelle, NY
52 Webster Avenue
52 Webster Avenue

52 Webster Avenue · (914) 523-9732
Location

52 Webster Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10801
Downtown New Rochelle

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 42 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
elevator
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
media room
Fabulous 1 bedroom loft apartment in the historic Knickerbocker Press Building now Known as Knickerbocker Lofts. The unit offers a two floor, open concept design with ample room for an office/work-space. Full bath upstairs, 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Stainless steel appliances & back splash in an updated kitchen. Skylight with views of downtown New Rochelle. Wake up to beautiful sunrises and enjoy a New York City style evening skyline from the over-sized windows! Walking distance to downtown and Metro North for easy commutes to NYC! Close to gym, supermarket, restaurants, theater and shops! Fully furnished (detailed list of furnishings available upon request), just pack your bags and move in! What are you waiting for? This Dutch Colonial Revival building is listed on the Westchester County, New York State and National Registers of Historic Places. Affordable price won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Webster Avenue have any available units?
52 Webster Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 Webster Avenue have?
Some of 52 Webster Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Webster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
52 Webster Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Webster Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 52 Webster Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 52 Webster Avenue offer parking?
No, 52 Webster Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 52 Webster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Webster Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Webster Avenue have a pool?
No, 52 Webster Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 52 Webster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 52 Webster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Webster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Webster Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Webster Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Webster Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
