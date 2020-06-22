All apartments in New Rochelle
504 Pelham Road

Location

504 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY 10805
Residence Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit E2 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Bright and sunny garden style rental on lower level. Nothing feels better than walking out your door, smelling the sea air and hearing seagulls in the distance chasing fishing boats out to sea. This is not just a rental but a fabulous place to live in NR. This unit has its own private back yard /shared space. This is a large 2 bedroom apartment lives like a house with eat in Kitchen,full size bedrm/lg.closets. LL pays heat and hot water,tenant pays electric/cable. Comes with "1" free Parking spot and common laundry also available on premises. Conveniently located to shops, transportation,beach clubs,parks & schools. Close to Pelham border for additional transit, shops and restaurants. 1 Month security and appl. process to be approved by Landlord. Will be ready June 15th,don't wait this one will go quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Pelham Road have any available units?
504 Pelham Road has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 504 Pelham Road currently offering any rent specials?
504 Pelham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Pelham Road pet-friendly?
No, 504 Pelham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 504 Pelham Road offer parking?
Yes, 504 Pelham Road does offer parking.
Does 504 Pelham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Pelham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Pelham Road have a pool?
No, 504 Pelham Road does not have a pool.
Does 504 Pelham Road have accessible units?
No, 504 Pelham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Pelham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Pelham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Pelham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Pelham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
