504 Pelham Road

Bright and sunny garden style rental on lower level. Nothing feels better than walking out your door, smelling the sea air and hearing seagulls in the distance chasing fishing boats out to sea. This is not just a rental but a fabulous place to live in NR. This unit has its own private back yard /shared space. This is a large 2 bedroom apartment lives like a house with eat in Kitchen,full size bedrm/lg.closets. LL pays heat and hot water,tenant pays electric/cable. Comes with "1" free Parking spot and common laundry also available on premises. Conveniently located to shops, transportation,beach clubs,parks & schools. Close to Pelham border for additional transit, shops and restaurants. 1 Month security and appl. process to be approved by Landlord. Will be ready June 15th,don't wait this one will go quickly.