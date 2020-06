Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

This center-hall Colonial can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located in one of the premiere locations in New Rochelle (Premium Point Park) with access to the Long Island Sound. This 4 bdrm, 3 bath single family home is bright and sunny throughout the year with doors leading out from the kitchen to the patio. A stone wood burning fireplace is the center piece of the living room. The formal dining room and a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances complete the first floor. This fabulous home contains four bedrooms and three baths on the second and third floors (additional room on third floor can be used as an office, playroom or bedroom). In addition, the property includes a detached garage and boathouse. Premium Point Park Association has a beautiful waterfront park with an open jetty and deck on Echo Bay and an enclosed field with a playhouse and jungle gym. #virtualopenhouse https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8014937672 05/03/2020 12:00 PM-12:30 PM