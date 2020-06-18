300 Pelham Road

Amenities

***FREE PARKING SPOT UNTIL MARCH 31ST 2020***BEAUTIFUL, WELL MAINTAIN, Co-op like building without the Co-op Board hassle. Building is located on a quiet, tranquil, tree-lined block off the river. BUILDING FEATURES:- Beautiful welcoming lobby- Live-in Super- 4 Elevators- 2 Laundry Rooms- Gym- Parking Lot (FREE UNTIL MARCH 31st 2020)- Storage Room- Bike Storage- Walking distance to stores and public transportation- Beautiful, tranquil outside lounging area off the water perfect for picnics or a nice place to read a bookAPARTMENT FEATURES:- SPACIOUS LAYOUT- Beautiful Hardwood Floors- Updated Eat-In kitchen with granite counter-tops and name-brand appliances- Bright, sunny apartment- King size bedroom- Abundant closets for storage- BEAUTIFUL open views radiating natural sunlight throughout entire apartment**PICS ARE OF ACTUAL APARTMENT*****CONTACT ME FOR EXCLUSIVE VIEWING*** Area4894