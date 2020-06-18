All apartments in New Rochelle
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

300 Pelham Road

300 Pelham Road · (917) 445-7846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
New Rochelle
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

300 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY 10805
Residence Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

***FREE PARKING SPOT UNTIL MARCH 31ST 2020***BEAUTIFUL, WELL MAINTAIN, Co-op like building without the Co-op Board hassle. Building is located on a quiet, tranquil, tree-lined block off the river. BUILDING FEATURES:- Beautiful welcoming lobby- Live-in Super- 4 Elevators- 2 Laundry Rooms- Gym- Parking Lot (FREE UNTIL MARCH 31st 2020)- Storage Room- Bike Storage- Walking distance to stores and public transportation- Beautiful, tranquil outside lounging area off the water perfect for picnics or a nice place to read a bookAPARTMENT FEATURES:- SPACIOUS LAYOUT- Beautiful Hardwood Floors- Updated Eat-In kitchen with granite counter-tops and name-brand appliances- Bright, sunny apartment- King size bedroom- Abundant closets for storage- BEAUTIFUL open views radiating natural sunlight throughout entire apartment**PICS ARE OF ACTUAL APARTMENT*****CONTACT ME FOR EXCLUSIVE VIEWING*** Area4894

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Pelham Road have any available units?
300 Pelham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Rochelle, NY.
What amenities does 300 Pelham Road have?
Some of 300 Pelham Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Pelham Road currently offering any rent specials?
300 Pelham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Pelham Road pet-friendly?
No, 300 Pelham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 300 Pelham Road offer parking?
Yes, 300 Pelham Road does offer parking.
Does 300 Pelham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Pelham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Pelham Road have a pool?
No, 300 Pelham Road does not have a pool.
Does 300 Pelham Road have accessible units?
No, 300 Pelham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Pelham Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Pelham Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Pelham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Pelham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
