New Rochelle, NY
26 Coligni Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

26 Coligni Avenue

26 Coligni Avenue · (914) 713-8800
Location

26 Coligni Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10801
Downtown New Rochelle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-2 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
All-inclusive just newly finished modern apartment! Fully renovated spacious three bedrooms first-floor apartment with nice layout and quality finish. New eat-in kitchen with hardwood floor featuring custom cabinets (slow-closing doors and full extension drawers), quartz countertop, Kohler brushed nickel finish faucet, and stainless steel appliances (double door ref, 30"self-cleaning stove, built-in microwave, and a dishwasher). The new bathroom has a porcelain floor, custom vanity, quartz top, linen cabinet, and hardware. New hardwood floors throughout the apartment. It has plenty of closet space (walk-in) and the rooms are large with a high ceiling. The tastefully chosen color scheme for each room makes this unit more inviting. Walking distance to Metro North, Hospital, and Iona College. Need for a spacious apartment but demand quality finish? Then this unit may prove to be a rare find in New Rochelle. Ideal for student housing for a quality living! Landlord pays for all utilities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Coligni Avenue have any available units?
26 Coligni Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Coligni Avenue have?
Some of 26 Coligni Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Coligni Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
26 Coligni Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Coligni Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 26 Coligni Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 26 Coligni Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 26 Coligni Avenue does offer parking.
Does 26 Coligni Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Coligni Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Coligni Avenue have a pool?
No, 26 Coligni Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 26 Coligni Avenue have accessible units?
No, 26 Coligni Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Coligni Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Coligni Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Coligni Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Coligni Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
