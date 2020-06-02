26 Coligni Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

All-inclusive just newly finished modern apartment! Fully renovated spacious three bedrooms first-floor apartment with nice layout and quality finish. New eat-in kitchen with hardwood floor featuring custom cabinets (slow-closing doors and full extension drawers), quartz countertop, Kohler brushed nickel finish faucet, and stainless steel appliances (double door ref, 30"self-cleaning stove, built-in microwave, and a dishwasher). The new bathroom has a porcelain floor, custom vanity, quartz top, linen cabinet, and hardware. New hardwood floors throughout the apartment. It has plenty of closet space (walk-in) and the rooms are large with a high ceiling. The tastefully chosen color scheme for each room makes this unit more inviting. Walking distance to Metro North, Hospital, and Iona College. Need for a spacious apartment but demand quality finish? Then this unit may prove to be a rare find in New Rochelle. Ideal for student housing for a quality living! Landlord pays for all utilities!