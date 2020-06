Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment on the outskirts of the Residence Park neighborhood. This apartment features recently renovated kitchen and Bath. This apartment also includes parking for 1 car-off street as well as a private deck space. close proximity to New Rochelle Metro North Station, Glen Island as well as downtown New Rochelle