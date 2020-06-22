All apartments in New Rochelle
Home
/
New Rochelle, NY
/
175 Centre avenue 2B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

175 Centre avenue 2B

175 Centre Avenue · (914) 906-8404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 Centre Avenue, New Rochelle, NY 10805
Downtown New Rochelle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2B · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 2B Available 07/01/20 Bright Large One Bedroom Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 300899

Large bright 1 bedroom apartment, 2nd floor walk up, Walking distance to town and train station, No pets, No Smoking, Heat and Hot Water Included, Parking available in driveway for additional monthly fee. References, credit check and income verification required.

~Perfect for a single or a couple
~Available July 1
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300899
Property Id 300899

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Centre avenue 2B have any available units?
175 Centre avenue 2B has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 175 Centre avenue 2B have?
Some of 175 Centre avenue 2B's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Centre avenue 2B currently offering any rent specials?
175 Centre avenue 2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Centre avenue 2B pet-friendly?
No, 175 Centre avenue 2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 175 Centre avenue 2B offer parking?
Yes, 175 Centre avenue 2B does offer parking.
Does 175 Centre avenue 2B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Centre avenue 2B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Centre avenue 2B have a pool?
No, 175 Centre avenue 2B does not have a pool.
Does 175 Centre avenue 2B have accessible units?
No, 175 Centre avenue 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Centre avenue 2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Centre avenue 2B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Centre avenue 2B have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Centre avenue 2B does not have units with air conditioning.
