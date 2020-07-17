All apartments in New Rochelle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

17 Normandy Lane

17 Normandy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17 Normandy Lane, New Rochelle, NY 10804
Beachmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and bright 5 bedroom Larchmont Woods Tudor located on a quiet cul de sac within walking distance to Larchmont Village, shops & train. Modern Eat-in Kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters & pantry. First floor also features a large living room with fireplace, family room with built-ins, formal dining room for entertaining &powder room. First-floor bedroom w/ensuite bath. Master bedroom with ensuite master bath, wall of built-ins, and spacious closets. Second floor also features three additional bedrooms and hall bath. Finished Rec Room with fireplace in walkout basement. Hardwood floors throughout. Two car garage. Ample outdoor space for play and entertaining. Move right in and enjoy all of the amenities this coveted location has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Normandy Lane have any available units?
17 Normandy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Rochelle, NY.
What amenities does 17 Normandy Lane have?
Some of 17 Normandy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Normandy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17 Normandy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Normandy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17 Normandy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 17 Normandy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17 Normandy Lane offers parking.
Does 17 Normandy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Normandy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Normandy Lane have a pool?
No, 17 Normandy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17 Normandy Lane have accessible units?
No, 17 Normandy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Normandy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Normandy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Normandy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Normandy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
