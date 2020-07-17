17 Normandy Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and bright 5 bedroom Larchmont Woods Tudor located on a quiet cul de sac within walking distance to Larchmont Village, shops & train. Modern Eat-in Kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters & pantry. First floor also features a large living room with fireplace, family room with built-ins, formal dining room for entertaining &powder room. First-floor bedroom w/ensuite bath. Master bedroom with ensuite master bath, wall of built-ins, and spacious closets. Second floor also features three additional bedrooms and hall bath. Finished Rec Room with fireplace in walkout basement. Hardwood floors throughout. Two car garage. Ample outdoor space for play and entertaining. Move right in and enjoy all of the amenities this coveted location has to offer.