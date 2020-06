Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come see this newly renovated apartment close to IONA College and New Rochelle City Hall. One assigned parking but more parking spots can be purchased. Renovated bathroom. Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Close to all schools, shops and walking distance to train Comfort, Your Relocation, Selling & Buying Expert