500 S 7th Ave 2.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

500 S 7th Ave 2

500 North 7th Avenue · (914) 297-7350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 North 7th Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10550
North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bdrm - Property Id: 313010

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/500-s-7th-ave-mount-vernon-ny-unit-2/313010
Property Id 313010

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 500 S 7th Ave 2 have any available units?
500 S 7th Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 S 7th Ave 2 have?
Some of 500 S 7th Ave 2's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 S 7th Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
500 S 7th Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 S 7th Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 500 S 7th Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 500 S 7th Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 500 S 7th Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 500 S 7th Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 S 7th Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 S 7th Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 500 S 7th Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 500 S 7th Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 500 S 7th Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 S 7th Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 S 7th Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 S 7th Ave 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 S 7th Ave 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

