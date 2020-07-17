Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Mount Vernon
Find more places like
500 S 7th Ave 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mount Vernon, NY
/
500 S 7th Ave 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM
Find Out More
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
500 S 7th Ave 2
500 North 7th Avenue
·
(914) 297-7350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Vernon
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
500 North 7th Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10550
North Side
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now
$1,950
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bdrm - Property Id: 313010
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/500-s-7th-ave-mount-vernon-ny-unit-2/313010
Property Id 313010
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5960980)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 500 S 7th Ave 2 have any available units?
500 S 7th Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 S 7th Ave 2 have?
Some of 500 S 7th Ave 2's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 500 S 7th Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
500 S 7th Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 S 7th Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 500 S 7th Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon
.
Does 500 S 7th Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 500 S 7th Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 500 S 7th Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 S 7th Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 S 7th Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 500 S 7th Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 500 S 7th Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 500 S 7th Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 S 7th Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 S 7th Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 S 7th Ave 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 S 7th Ave 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Mount Vernon 1 Bedrooms
Mount Vernon 2 Bedrooms
Mount Vernon Apartments with Balconies
Mount Vernon Apartments with Parking
Mount Vernon Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Queens, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Stamford, CT
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NY
West New York, NJ
White Plains, NY
Hackensack, NJ
Union City, NJ
Fort Lee, NJ
Englewood, NJ
Lodi, NJ
Edgewater, NJ
Port Chester, NY
Roslyn, NY
Scarsdale, NY
Franklin Square, NY
Sea Cliff, NY
Hartsdale, NY
Sands Point, NY
New Hyde Park, NY
Port Washington North, NY
Manhasset, NY
Williston Park, NY
Garden City South, NY
Roslyn Heights, NY
Albertson, NY
Port Washington, NY
Great Neck Estates, NY
Piermont, NY
Sleepy Hollow, NY
Westbury, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
LIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Hudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
Saint Peter's University