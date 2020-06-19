All apartments in Long Beach
61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl

61 Roosevelt Blvd · (888) 236-6319
Location

61 Roosevelt Blvd, Long Beach, NY 11561
East End South

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Platinum totally renovated second floor apt on the beachside of Long Beach and conveniently located to all. Two bedrooms,dining area, new kitchen and bath and large living room. There are wood floors and plenty of closet space as well as a washer and dryer in the unit. The apt features an outdoor porch and use of the side yard for beachside entertaining,On site parking May be available if requested for an additional rental fee otherwise there is plenty of street parking. Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Renee Weinberg at 888-236-6319 or reneeweinberg@hotmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl have any available units?
61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, NY.
What amenities does 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl have?
Some of 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl currently offering any rent specials?
61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl pet-friendly?
No, 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl offer parking?
Yes, 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl does offer parking.
Does 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl have a pool?
No, 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl does not have a pool.
Does 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl have accessible units?
No, 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl does not have units with air conditioning.
