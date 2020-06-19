61 Roosevelt Boulevard, #2nd fl

Amenities

Platinum totally renovated second floor apt on the beachside of Long Beach and conveniently located to all. Two bedrooms,dining area, new kitchen and bath and large living room. There are wood floors and plenty of closet space as well as a washer and dryer in the unit. The apt features an outdoor porch and use of the side yard for beachside entertaining,On site parking May be available if requested for an additional rental fee otherwise there is plenty of street parking. Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Renee Weinberg at 888-236-6319 or reneeweinberg@hotmail.com