Hofstra University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:39 AM
25 Apartments For Rent Near Hofstra University
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,771
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,213
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
12 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,060
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,651
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,838
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
8 Surrey Lane
8 Surrey Lane, Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1850 sqft
Beautifully Updated Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Split / Tri-Level House In Quiet Street. Updated & Open Kitchen With Granite Counter Top. New & Updated Bathrooms, Master Bed W/ Full Bath, Bedroom W/ Full Bath, Br, Hallway 1/2 Bath.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
111 7th Street
111 7th Street, Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Building In Village of Garden City, updated Condo-1Br/1Bath. Unit is on The Second Floor, Elevator Building, Open Concept Living. Kitchen Has Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Lots Of Closets, Hard Wood Floors.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
347 Spring Dr
347 Spring Drive, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great apartment in desirable gated, adult community. Sit out on your deck and enjoy the tranquility in this lovely development.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
103 Lawson St
103 Lawson Street, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Renovated 2nd Floor 1 Br Apartment. Large Master Bedroom W/Lg Closet. Bar Stool Eat-In-Kitchen w/Tile Flooring. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Newer Carpeting in LR and BR. Street Parking. Heat and Water Included.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,850
1850 sqft
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
1800 Evergreen Ave
1800 Evergreen Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Beautifully renovated private whole house rental Three spacious bedrooms plus a bonus room perfect for a home office. New Modern kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, new oak flooring throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
1825 Maurice Avenue
1825 Maurice Avenue, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful And Sunny place for Rent On Quiet, Tree-Lined Street, Great Neighborhood. Mins. To Highways and walk to stores. 4 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms . New Eat-In Kit W granite counters.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
25 Hilton Avenue
25 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,999
Magnificently Restored To It's Original Taste of Elegant s-2019, Calcutta Marble Entry With Sweeping Staircase. Formal Living Rm/Fpl. & Dining. Custom Kitchen Center Isle High End Appl's. Butler's Pantry W/Sub-Zero Refrig /Freezer & Your-Wine Refrig.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
65 Hilbert St
65 Hilbert Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Renovated 2nd Floor Apartment. Large Master Bedroom. Large Eat-In-Kitchen. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Easy Street Parking On Quiet Tree-Lined Block. Heat and Water Included. Tenant pays Gas Cooking and Electric.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
611 Bellmore Avenue
611 Bellmore Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
finished basement. bath 3 bedroom ranch. whole house
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Uniondale
1070 Fayette Street
1070 Fayette Street, Uniondale, NY
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$5,600
2100 sqft
Big spacious 7 bedroom house avlbl june1st move in.easily accessible to college,school,shooping& HWY. 24 hr notice reqd to make appointment
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
11 Harriet Avenue
11 Harriet Ave, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Whole House For Rent. Walk To Hofstra University, drive 8 min to adelph university, 3 min drive to Nassau county college, close to Shop and Supermarket*****Available Move In anytime.******
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
4 Windsor Parkway
4 Windsor Parkway, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautifully renovated in January 2020 whole cape style house rental (NO BASEMENT). Large eat-in-kitchen/dining area, living room with new flooring, 2/3 bedrooms, AND/OR large family room and spa like bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Uniondale
186 Greengrove Avenue
186 Greengrove Avenue, Uniondale, NY
8 Bedrooms
$6,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 186 Greengrove Avenue in Uniondale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
21 Meadow Strret Street
21 Meadow Street, Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2999 sqft
Garden City Schools. Walk to LIRR and public transportation.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
12 Hamilton Place
12 Hamilton Place, Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
800 sqft
New renovated one bedroom apartment in the village of Garden City. Features large size bedroom and living room, Eat in Kitchen, Live-in Super in the building. Walking distance to LIRR Garden City Station, Library, and 7th Street town center.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
191 Main St
191 Main Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,900
5000 sqft
Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant - Property Id: 173760 Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant With All Equipment And Office Space Landlord Renting Entire Building Tenant Can Sub Divide And Sub Lease Unique Opportunity 2 Stories And
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
2 E Franklin Court E
2 Franklin Ct E, Garden City, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1940 sqft
Amazing Ranch in Garden City Village with gourmet kitchen. Fantastic outdoor space.
