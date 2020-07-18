119 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Mint, Bright & Beautiful Open Plan Living/Dining and All New Kitchen! Near Beach, Shopping, Restaurants. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/Heated Towel Warmer. Radiant Heated Floor in Kitchen! Rear Private Deck. Personal Front Patio. Driveway parking for 1 Car. Allowance for Gas Heat/Cooking, plus Water. Electric and Cable to be paid by tenant. No Pets, No Smoking. Shared Laundry use with 1st Floor Tenant. Attic Storage, Near all: Beach, Shopping, Restaurants, Bus. Residential President's Streets area. East End, Easy Commuting! Please use NTN Decision Point Application.