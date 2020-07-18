All apartments in Long Beach
119 Atlantic Avenue

119 Atlantic Avenue · (516) 714-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, NY 11561
East End South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit Upper · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Mint, Bright & Beautiful Open Plan Living/Dining and All New Kitchen! Near Beach, Shopping, Restaurants. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/Heated Towel Warmer. Radiant Heated Floor in Kitchen! Rear Private Deck. Personal Front Patio. Driveway parking for 1 Car. Allowance for Gas Heat/Cooking, plus Water. Electric and Cable to be paid by tenant. No Pets, No Smoking. Shared Laundry use with 1st Floor Tenant. Attic Storage, Near all: Beach, Shopping, Restaurants, Bus. Residential President's Streets area. East End, Easy Commuting! Please use NTN Decision Point Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
119 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 119 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
119 Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 119 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 119 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 119 Atlantic Avenue offers parking.
Does 119 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 119 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 119 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 119 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
