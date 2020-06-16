Oro Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse doorman gym pool media room

Spacious APT located in the Downtown Brooklyn - Property Id: 175106



Oro's spectacular exterior glass facade soars 40 stories above downtown Brooklyn. This full service Manhattan-style building features spacious layouts with unmatched amenities which include a 24 hour doorman, pool, fitness center, basketball/squash court, screening room, and residents lounge. All amenities are included with the rent.



This bright and cheery one bedroom home offers an eastern view of the East River, The Williamsburg Bridge and Fort Green Park through over-sized picture windows. Designed by renowned architect Ismael Leyva, 23B is complete with 9 foot ceilings and elegant finishes throughout including Brazilian hardwood floors from sustainable forests, two generous closets plus a utility closet containing a Bosch stackable washer/dryer.



The Oro is conveniently located next to all major transportation, including the BQE, LIRR and subways: A, C, F, B, R, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5, G as well as Citi-Bike.



Showing Appointment : 347-491-1211

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175106

Property Id 175106



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5382998)