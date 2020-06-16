All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated December 9 2019 at 11:03 AM

Oro Condominiums

306 Gold St · (347) 491-1211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

306 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 23B · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
doorman
gym
pool
media room
Spacious APT located in the Downtown Brooklyn - Property Id: 175106

Oro's spectacular exterior glass facade soars 40 stories above downtown Brooklyn. This full service Manhattan-style building features spacious layouts with unmatched amenities which include a 24 hour doorman, pool, fitness center, basketball/squash court, screening room, and residents lounge. All amenities are included with the rent.

This bright and cheery one bedroom home offers an eastern view of the East River, The Williamsburg Bridge and Fort Green Park through over-sized picture windows. Designed by renowned architect Ismael Leyva, 23B is complete with 9 foot ceilings and elegant finishes throughout including Brazilian hardwood floors from sustainable forests, two generous closets plus a utility closet containing a Bosch stackable washer/dryer.

The Oro is conveniently located next to all major transportation, including the BQE, LIRR and subways: A, C, F, B, R, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5, G as well as Citi-Bike.

Showing Appointment : 347-491-1211
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175106
Property Id 175106

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5382998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oro Condominiums have any available units?
Oro Condominiums has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Oro Condominiums have?
Some of Oro Condominiums's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oro Condominiums currently offering any rent specials?
Oro Condominiums isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oro Condominiums pet-friendly?
No, Oro Condominiums is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does Oro Condominiums offer parking?
No, Oro Condominiums does not offer parking.
Does Oro Condominiums have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oro Condominiums offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oro Condominiums have a pool?
Yes, Oro Condominiums has a pool.
Does Oro Condominiums have accessible units?
No, Oro Condominiums does not have accessible units.
Does Oro Condominiums have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oro Condominiums has units with dishwashers.
Does Oro Condominiums have units with air conditioning?
No, Oro Condominiums does not have units with air conditioning.
