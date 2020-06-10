967 BERGEN ST.

Amenities

Super layout on this Pre-War three bedroom X-Large apartment, with lots of windows, Prime location, right off Franklin Ave and the 2/3/4/5 or A/C trains, Prospect Park and tons of shops caffe's and night life.Three large bedrooms all with windowsFull separate living room with windowsAdditional separate kitchen room with dining area windows in kitchen room as well.Hardwood floorsPre-war well maintained building, Great natural light in ALL rooms, the kitchen and living room each have their share of windows, heat, water and hot water included!Showing by appointment - Available end of August or 9/1Guarantors acceptedPets Allowed * Upon approvalRoof deck rennit4172