967 BERGEN ST.
967 BERGEN ST.

967 Bergen Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

967 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Super layout on this Pre-War three bedroom X-Large apartment, with lots of windows, Prime location, right off Franklin Ave and the 2/3/4/5 or A/C trains, Prospect Park and tons of shops caffe's and night life.Three large bedrooms all with windowsFull separate living room with windowsAdditional separate kitchen room with dining area windows in kitchen room as well.Hardwood floorsPre-war well maintained building, Great natural light in ALL rooms, the kitchen and living room each have their share of windows, heat, water and hot water included!Showing by appointment - Available end of August or 9/1Guarantors acceptedPets Allowed * Upon approvalRoof deck rennit4172

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 BERGEN ST. have any available units?
967 BERGEN ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 967 BERGEN ST. have?
Some of 967 BERGEN ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 BERGEN ST. currently offering any rent specials?
967 BERGEN ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 BERGEN ST. pet-friendly?
No, 967 BERGEN ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 967 BERGEN ST. offer parking?
No, 967 BERGEN ST. does not offer parking.
Does 967 BERGEN ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 967 BERGEN ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 BERGEN ST. have a pool?
No, 967 BERGEN ST. does not have a pool.
Does 967 BERGEN ST. have accessible units?
No, 967 BERGEN ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 967 BERGEN ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 967 BERGEN ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 967 BERGEN ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 967 BERGEN ST. has units with air conditioning.
