All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 936 Fulton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
936 Fulton St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

936 Fulton St

936 Fulton Street · (347) 403-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

936 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit D3 · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
*VIDEO TOURS AND A LIMITED NUMBER OF IN-PERSON TOURS NOW AVAILABLE ? PLEASE INQUIRE WITH JAMES*

*No Fee*

*Most Charming one bedroom on the market in Clinton Hill.*

This perfectly-appointed one-bedroom apartment features a newly-renovated kitchen and bathroom and is located in the rear of a pre-war condominium building in the heart of Clinton Hill. The space is spacious and sunny (southwestern exposure) with an exposed brick wall, decorative fireplace and in-unit washer/dryer.

Stainless steel GE appliances, Caesarstone countertops, custom cabinets, dishwasher and butcher block make this open galley kitchen perfect for any home chef. Light colored bamboo floors throughout the apartment combined with large windows bring a lofty feeling to the open space. Washer/dryer, window air conditioner and deep soaking tub add to the comforts of this apartment, which will instantly feel like home. The video intercom will ensure you and your home are safe.

FultonOnClinton is a four-story boutique condominium with 11 residential units perfectly designed for modern living with prewar charm. The building facade & interior have recently been repainted..

A grocery store, liquor/wine store and boutique coffee shop are directly across the street from this neighborhood gem. Prospect Park and Fort Greene Park are accessible, and the C train at Clinton-Washington is one block away, taking you into Manhattan in just 10 minutes. The G train is also only a few blocks away, allowing you convenient access to many other parts of Brooklyn. Restaurants, health food stores, bars and more are all within a block or two.

Please note that the apartment is located on the third floor of walk-up building.

Pets approved on a case-by-case basis.

Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Fulton St have any available units?
936 Fulton St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 936 Fulton St have?
Some of 936 Fulton St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Fulton St currently offering any rent specials?
936 Fulton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Fulton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 Fulton St is pet friendly.
Does 936 Fulton St offer parking?
No, 936 Fulton St does not offer parking.
Does 936 Fulton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 Fulton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Fulton St have a pool?
No, 936 Fulton St does not have a pool.
Does 936 Fulton St have accessible units?
No, 936 Fulton St does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Fulton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 Fulton St has units with dishwashers.
Does 936 Fulton St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 936 Fulton St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 936 Fulton St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity