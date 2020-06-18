936 Fulton St

Amenities

*VIDEO TOURS AND A LIMITED NUMBER OF IN-PERSON TOURS NOW AVAILABLE ? PLEASE INQUIRE WITH JAMES*



*No Fee*



*Most Charming one bedroom on the market in Clinton Hill.*



This perfectly-appointed one-bedroom apartment features a newly-renovated kitchen and bathroom and is located in the rear of a pre-war condominium building in the heart of Clinton Hill. The space is spacious and sunny (southwestern exposure) with an exposed brick wall, decorative fireplace and in-unit washer/dryer.



Stainless steel GE appliances, Caesarstone countertops, custom cabinets, dishwasher and butcher block make this open galley kitchen perfect for any home chef. Light colored bamboo floors throughout the apartment combined with large windows bring a lofty feeling to the open space. Washer/dryer, window air conditioner and deep soaking tub add to the comforts of this apartment, which will instantly feel like home. The video intercom will ensure you and your home are safe.



FultonOnClinton is a four-story boutique condominium with 11 residential units perfectly designed for modern living with prewar charm. The building facade & interior have recently been repainted..



A grocery store, liquor/wine store and boutique coffee shop are directly across the street from this neighborhood gem. Prospect Park and Fort Greene Park are accessible, and the C train at Clinton-Washington is one block away, taking you into Manhattan in just 10 minutes. The G train is also only a few blocks away, allowing you convenient access to many other parts of Brooklyn. Restaurants, health food stores, bars and more are all within a block or two.



Please note that the apartment is located on the third floor of walk-up building.



Pets approved on a case-by-case basis.



Available August 1st.