916 Prospect Place

*Abundantly spacious FLOOR THROUGH 2 bedroom Crown Heights North.**Please Inquire for virtual video tour*The apartment features a myriad of pre-war details and design, with a large open living room and kitchen area at the far end. There are hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout the unit. At the other end of the hallway sit the master and junior bedrooms with great closet space and windows that take in plenty of bright sunlight. Located just a half block from Brower Park, and a short stroll to the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, Subway Lines. *NO BROKER FEE*Pets case by caseGuarantors accepted Heat and hot water included Roof access For questions, or to schedule a viewing please email or text for quick response