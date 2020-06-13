All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

916 Prospect Place

916 Prospect Place · (718) 384-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

916 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-L · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Abundantly spacious FLOOR THROUGH 2 bedroom Crown Heights North.**Please Inquire for virtual video tour*The apartment features a myriad of pre-war details and design, with a large open living room and kitchen area at the far end. There are hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout the unit. At the other end of the hallway sit the master and junior bedrooms with great closet space and windows that take in plenty of bright sunlight. Located just a half block from Brower Park, and a short stroll to the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, Subway Lines. *NO BROKER FEE*Pets case by caseGuarantors accepted Heat and hot water included Roof access For questions, or to schedule a viewing please email or text for quick response

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Prospect Place have any available units?
916 Prospect Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 916 Prospect Place currently offering any rent specials?
916 Prospect Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Prospect Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Prospect Place is pet friendly.
Does 916 Prospect Place offer parking?
No, 916 Prospect Place does not offer parking.
Does 916 Prospect Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Prospect Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Prospect Place have a pool?
No, 916 Prospect Place does not have a pool.
Does 916 Prospect Place have accessible units?
No, 916 Prospect Place does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Prospect Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Prospect Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Prospect Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Prospect Place does not have units with air conditioning.
