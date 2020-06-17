87 Stagg Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking rent controlled air conditioning elevator

No Fee! Rent stabilized apartmentEmail for VideoThis Beautiful, bright and airy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment has a private balcony is on the 6th floor of an elevator building ! Huge storage unit included! Features include a large kitchen with island connecting to the living room. The bedrooms are just about equal size with large closets and can accommodate a queen size bed with additional furniture however one room has a private bathroom. There are large closets in each bedroom as well as two additional closets in the common space. P-tek Air conditioning and heating units are in each room. Huge windows throughout.The building features video surveillance and video intercom, garbage chute, parking (additional fee), a common roof top, large laundry room plus a huge private storage room is included in the rent!Location: 87 Stagg stands on the corner of Leonard and Stagg Street just a few blocks in either direction to the J/M train at Lorimer St, the L train at Montrose or the L/G train at Metropolitan Ave. Available for early June move inSorry no pets