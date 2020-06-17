All apartments in Brooklyn
87 Stagg Street
87 Stagg Street

87 Stagg St · (718) 280-3274
Location

87 Stagg St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6A · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
rent controlled
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
rent controlled
No Fee! Rent stabilized apartmentEmail for VideoThis Beautiful, bright and airy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment has a private balcony is on the 6th floor of an elevator building ! Huge storage unit included! Features include a large kitchen with island connecting to the living room. The bedrooms are just about equal size with large closets and can accommodate a queen size bed with additional furniture however one room has a private bathroom. There are large closets in each bedroom as well as two additional closets in the common space. P-tek Air conditioning and heating units are in each room. Huge windows throughout.The building features video surveillance and video intercom, garbage chute, parking (additional fee), a common roof top, large laundry room plus a huge private storage room is included in the rent!Location: 87 Stagg stands on the corner of Leonard and Stagg Street just a few blocks in either direction to the J/M train at Lorimer St, the L train at Montrose or the L/G train at Metropolitan Ave. Available for early June move inSorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Stagg Street have any available units?
87 Stagg Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 87 Stagg Street have?
Some of 87 Stagg Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Stagg Street currently offering any rent specials?
87 Stagg Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Stagg Street pet-friendly?
No, 87 Stagg Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 87 Stagg Street offer parking?
Yes, 87 Stagg Street does offer parking.
Does 87 Stagg Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Stagg Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Stagg Street have a pool?
No, 87 Stagg Street does not have a pool.
Does 87 Stagg Street have accessible units?
No, 87 Stagg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Stagg Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Stagg Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Stagg Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 87 Stagg Street has units with air conditioning.
