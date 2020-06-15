Amenities

Renovated 1 bedroom located in a revamped 3 unit Brownstone. This sun-drenched home is detailed with original moldings, mantels and a meticulous finish to perfectly balance today's modern lifestyle with Pre-war charm. Features include a windowed kitchen with a full stainless steel appliance package, exposed brick & king sized bedroom with more room to spare. Brand new hardwood floors & white bathroom tiles complete the home while 6 oversized windows are exposed with beautiful northern/southern natural light.865 Lafayette Avenue also offers amenities such as a video intercom & split heating & cooling systems. Bedford Stuyvesant is a neighborhood filled with stunning townhouses and rich history with beautiful tree lined streets. Centrally located to neighborhood hotspots such as Peaches, Seraghinas, Angelas and Beso, 865 Lafayette Avenue is also conveniently located nearby one of the first parks built in Brooklyn (Herbert Von King) and the J, M, Z trains making for an easy commute to Lower Manhattan.