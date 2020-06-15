All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

865 Lafayette Avenue

865 Lafayette Avenue · (212) 500-7081
Location

865 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 1 bedroom located in a revamped 3 unit Brownstone. This sun-drenched home is detailed with original moldings, mantels and a meticulous finish to perfectly balance today's modern lifestyle with Pre-war charm. Features include a windowed kitchen with a full stainless steel appliance package, exposed brick & king sized bedroom with more room to spare. Brand new hardwood floors & white bathroom tiles complete the home while 6 oversized windows are exposed with beautiful northern/southern natural light.865 Lafayette Avenue also offers amenities such as a video intercom & split heating & cooling systems. Bedford Stuyvesant is a neighborhood filled with stunning townhouses and rich history with beautiful tree lined streets. Centrally located to neighborhood hotspots such as Peaches, Seraghinas, Angelas and Beso, 865 Lafayette Avenue is also conveniently located nearby one of the first parks built in Brooklyn (Herbert Von King) and the J, M, Z trains making for an easy commute to Lower Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
865 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 865 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
865 Lafayette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 865 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 865 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 865 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 865 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 865 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 865 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 865 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 865 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 865 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 865 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 865 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
