86 Graham Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

86 Graham Avenue

86 Graham Avenue · (718) 422-2571
86 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Just Listed. Immediate move in.Amazing 2 bedroom apartment located in a prime location.Located on the 4th floor of an exceptionally well maintained Williamsburg walk-up building. The unit features hardwood floors, plenty of closet space throughout the apartment, a small shared living room/kitchen, and best of all great natural light shining into the bedrooms. Both bedrooms can fit king-size beds and have full-size closets (or turn one room into a living room). The kitchen includes wrap-around cabinets, a full-size stove and refrigerator. Only 3 blocks away from the Montrose L train, the J/M/G train is located on Flushing Avenue and the B43 bus is right in front of the apartment.The apartment is centrally located next to restaurants, bars, cafes, and convenience stores.Guarantors welcome.Contact me to schedule a viewing.Video tour available upon request.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Graham Avenue have any available units?
86 Graham Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 86 Graham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
86 Graham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Graham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 86 Graham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 86 Graham Avenue offer parking?
No, 86 Graham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 86 Graham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Graham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Graham Avenue have a pool?
No, 86 Graham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 86 Graham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 86 Graham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Graham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Graham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Graham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Graham Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
