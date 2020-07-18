86 Graham Avenue

Amenities

Just Listed. Immediate move in.Amazing 2 bedroom apartment located in a prime location.Located on the 4th floor of an exceptionally well maintained Williamsburg walk-up building. The unit features hardwood floors, plenty of closet space throughout the apartment, a small shared living room/kitchen, and best of all great natural light shining into the bedrooms. Both bedrooms can fit king-size beds and have full-size closets (or turn one room into a living room). The kitchen includes wrap-around cabinets, a full-size stove and refrigerator. Only 3 blocks away from the Montrose L train, the J/M/G train is located on Flushing Avenue and the B43 bus is right in front of the apartment.The apartment is centrally located next to restaurants, bars, cafes, and convenience stores.Guarantors welcome.Contact me to schedule a viewing.Video tour available upon request.