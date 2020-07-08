All apartments in Brooklyn
859 Halsey Street
859 Halsey Street

859 Halsey Street · (646) 241-4165
Location

859 Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-W · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bike storage
3-Bed Garden Duplex on Saratoga Park

Mint condition, 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex home with private garden overlooking well-manicured Saratoga Park. Enter the sunny south-facing living room with an adjacent open kitchen with granite countertops. The rear of the floor-through space offers a full bath, a second bedroom and the master bedroom (which has the entranceto the private garden). The lower level contains the third bedroom with en suite 1/2 bath. Additional features include hardwood floors on the main level, tons of closet space, recessed lighting throughout, and central air/heat. Note: 1W is an elevated 1st floor 6' above street the level and set back with a gated front garden. 859 Halsey is a meticulously restored well-run pre-war building that offers free laundry, bike storage, and personal storage. Located in "arrived" Styvasent Heights, this home is 1-block from the subway, close to destination restaurantsand, of course, Saratoga Park. Private, in-person showings can begin when Phase 2 starts which is currently scheduled for June 22nd. Make an appointment as this property will not last.Video of the home available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 Halsey Street have any available units?
859 Halsey Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 859 Halsey Street have?
Some of 859 Halsey Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 Halsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
859 Halsey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 Halsey Street pet-friendly?
No, 859 Halsey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 859 Halsey Street offer parking?
No, 859 Halsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 859 Halsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 859 Halsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 Halsey Street have a pool?
No, 859 Halsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 859 Halsey Street have accessible units?
No, 859 Halsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 859 Halsey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 859 Halsey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 859 Halsey Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 859 Halsey Street has units with air conditioning.
