859 Halsey Street

Mint condition, 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex home with private garden overlooking well-manicured Saratoga Park. Enter the sunny south-facing living room with an adjacent open kitchen with granite countertops. The rear of the floor-through space offers a full bath, a second bedroom and the master bedroom (which has the entranceto the private garden). The lower level contains the third bedroom with en suite 1/2 bath. Additional features include hardwood floors on the main level, tons of closet space, recessed lighting throughout, and central air/heat. Note: 1W is an elevated 1st floor 6' above street the level and set back with a gated front garden. 859 Halsey is a meticulously restored well-run pre-war building that offers free laundry, bike storage, and personal storage. Located in "arrived" Styvasent Heights, this home is 1-block from the subway, close to destination restaurantsand, of course, Saratoga Park. Private, in-person showings can begin when Phase 2 starts which is currently scheduled for June 22nd. Make an appointment as this property will not last.Video of the home available upon request.