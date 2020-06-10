834 Sterling Place

Amenities

Available August 10,2020. This bright and spacious, floor-through 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment is located in the heart of one of Brooklyn's most charming neighborhoods. Featuring modern industrial finishes blended with luxury living. With two private exterior spaces and panoramic bi-fold glass doors imported from Europe, you won't find a 1 bedroom like this anywhere else in Brooklyn! Open concept kitchen with a high-end Bosch stainless steel appliance package, in-unit washer and dryer unit, and vented HVAC, this condominium is truly stunning. With treated concrete flooring, the industrial-chic is unique to this beautiful development. The large bedroom can comfortably fit a king bed and still has room for additional furnishing, while also providing access to private outdoor space. The bathroom features a soaking tub and top of the line water fixtures.The apartment is located in a boutique condominium building, with an array of amenities features a fully-equipped fitness center, package room and elevator. What's even better is that you have amazing restaurants, cafes and nightlife surrounding this beautiful development. With easy access to Manhattan, Prospect Park and other parts of Brooklyn, this apartment is what you've been waiting for. Just 5 min walk to the subway. Finally, Welcome Home!