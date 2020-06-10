All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

834 Sterling Place

834 Sterling Pl · (718) 923-8020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

834 Sterling Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Available August 10,2020. This bright and spacious, floor-through 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment is located in the heart of one of Brooklyn's most charming neighborhoods. Featuring modern industrial finishes blended with luxury living. With two private exterior spaces and panoramic bi-fold glass doors imported from Europe, you won't find a 1 bedroom like this anywhere else in Brooklyn! Open concept kitchen with a high-end Bosch stainless steel appliance package, in-unit washer and dryer unit, and vented HVAC, this condominium is truly stunning. With treated concrete flooring, the industrial-chic is unique to this beautiful development. The large bedroom can comfortably fit a king bed and still has room for additional furnishing, while also providing access to private outdoor space. The bathroom features a soaking tub and top of the line water fixtures.The apartment is located in a boutique condominium building, with an array of amenities features a fully-equipped fitness center, package room and elevator. What's even better is that you have amazing restaurants, cafes and nightlife surrounding this beautiful development. With easy access to Manhattan, Prospect Park and other parts of Brooklyn, this apartment is what you've been waiting for. Just 5 min walk to the subway. Finally, Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Sterling Place have any available units?
834 Sterling Place has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 834 Sterling Place have?
Some of 834 Sterling Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Sterling Place currently offering any rent specials?
834 Sterling Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Sterling Place pet-friendly?
No, 834 Sterling Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 834 Sterling Place offer parking?
Yes, 834 Sterling Place does offer parking.
Does 834 Sterling Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 Sterling Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Sterling Place have a pool?
No, 834 Sterling Place does not have a pool.
Does 834 Sterling Place have accessible units?
No, 834 Sterling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Sterling Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 834 Sterling Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Sterling Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 834 Sterling Place has units with air conditioning.
