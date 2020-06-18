825 Quincy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Welcome to your new 1800 sq. ft. Brooklyn brownstone home. 825 Quincy St. is a perfect combination of size, comfort, charm and modern luxury. This gorgeous, newly renovated duplex is a must see. The garden floor consists of a spectacular living area with high ceilings and spans nearly the entire floor. Original details like exposed brick and hardwood floors adorn this amazing space. The garden level features another spacious living area that be used as library, home office, or game room. The second bedroom is also located on this level and it is enormous with plenty of closet space. Both the ground level and parlor floor can access the private landscaped backyard. This home also features two full baths, modern HVAC cooling and heating throughout, and an in-unit washer and dryer. The location cant be beat as the home is half a block away from the J, Z Gates station. Being at the junction of Bed-stuy, Ocean Hill and Bushwisk, youll have easy access to all your nightlife, dinning and shopping pleasure.