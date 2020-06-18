All apartments in Brooklyn
825 Quincy Street
825 Quincy Street

Location

825 Quincy Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Welcome to your new 1800 sq. ft. Brooklyn brownstone home. 825 Quincy St. is a perfect combination of size, comfort, charm and modern luxury. This gorgeous, newly renovated duplex is a must see. The garden floor consists of a spectacular living area with high ceilings and spans nearly the entire floor. Original details like exposed brick and hardwood floors adorn this amazing space. The garden level features another spacious living area that be used as library, home office, or game room. The second bedroom is also located on this level and it is enormous with plenty of closet space. Both the ground level and parlor floor can access the private landscaped backyard. This home also features two full baths, modern HVAC cooling and heating throughout, and an in-unit washer and dryer. The location cant be beat as the home is half a block away from the J, Z Gates station. Being at the junction of Bed-stuy, Ocean Hill and Bushwisk, youll have easy access to all your nightlife, dinning and shopping pleasure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Quincy Street have any available units?
825 Quincy Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 825 Quincy Street have?
Some of 825 Quincy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Quincy Street currently offering any rent specials?
825 Quincy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Quincy Street pet-friendly?
No, 825 Quincy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 825 Quincy Street offer parking?
No, 825 Quincy Street does not offer parking.
Does 825 Quincy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Quincy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Quincy Street have a pool?
No, 825 Quincy Street does not have a pool.
Does 825 Quincy Street have accessible units?
No, 825 Quincy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Quincy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Quincy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Quincy Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 825 Quincy Street has units with air conditioning.
