Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman bike storage

NO FEE!!This Brand New Apartment is the perfect share! 4 Huge bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with Private Back Yard in a Great Location. Everything In The Apartment Is Brand New, The Granite Kitchen Has Stainless Steel Appliances Including a Dishwasher and a Microwave. The rooms can fit King size bed. Central air and video intercom for the ultimate luxury Experience, There's also a Surround sound system to enjoy good music in every room.Laundry in the building!Common roof deck with stunning views!Location is great- just a couple blocks away from the J.M.Z and The G Trains. There's a supermarket around the corner as well as Bars and Restaurants including Boutique Wine stores and much more. Live close to all the action yet on a quiet, tree-lined block. contact us today!!! hsk1032