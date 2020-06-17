All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

817 St Johns Pl

817 Saint Johns Place · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

817 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Spacious Two bedroom apartment, access to buildings shared backyard and Laundry Room! Prime Location Right next to Prospect Park and the Botanic Garden, Franklin Avenue, full of dining, social venues, night life, and entertainment! 2, 3, 4, 5 Trains at Franklin and A C trains at the Nostrand Ave Stop!Exposed brick kitchen/dining room, Big window and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, Gigantic shared backyard for all tenants!Great windows in the bedrooms Guarantors accepted, Laundry in the building , Roof top accessShowing by appointment - No brokers fee rennit4092

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 St Johns Pl have any available units?
817 St Johns Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 817 St Johns Pl have?
Some of 817 St Johns Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 St Johns Pl currently offering any rent specials?
817 St Johns Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 St Johns Pl pet-friendly?
No, 817 St Johns Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 817 St Johns Pl offer parking?
No, 817 St Johns Pl does not offer parking.
Does 817 St Johns Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 St Johns Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 St Johns Pl have a pool?
No, 817 St Johns Pl does not have a pool.
Does 817 St Johns Pl have accessible units?
No, 817 St Johns Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 817 St Johns Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 St Johns Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 St Johns Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 St Johns Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
