817 St Johns Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Spacious Two bedroom apartment, access to buildings shared backyard and Laundry Room! Prime Location Right next to Prospect Park and the Botanic Garden, Franklin Avenue, full of dining, social venues, night life, and entertainment! 2, 3, 4, 5 Trains at Franklin and A C trains at the Nostrand Ave Stop!Exposed brick kitchen/dining room, Big window and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, Gigantic shared backyard for all tenants!Great windows in the bedrooms Guarantors accepted, Laundry in the building , Roof top accessShowing by appointment - No brokers fee rennit4092