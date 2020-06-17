809 Prospect Place

Amenities

This is A HUGE, gorgeous newly renovated 7 Bedroom/7.5 Bath apartment in the heart of Crown Heights. The apartment features in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and private outdoor space!Garage and workshop available for an additional fee.A short walk to the Nostrand Ave 3 line, or the President St 2,5 lines, your commutes will be a breeze. A quick walk to many coffee shops, grocery stores, and restaurants, and nice stroll to Prospect Park and the Botanic Gardens. Please contact Karina to schedule a viewing and/or to help you with your real estate needs. skyline14519