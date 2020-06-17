All apartments in Brooklyn
809 Prospect Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

809 Prospect Place

809 Prospect Place · (646) 397-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

809 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
This is A HUGE, gorgeous newly renovated 7 Bedroom/7.5 Bath apartment in the heart of Crown Heights. The apartment features in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and private outdoor space!Garage and workshop available for an additional fee.A short walk to the Nostrand Ave 3 line, or the President St 2,5 lines, your commutes will be a breeze. A quick walk to many coffee shops, grocery stores, and restaurants, and nice stroll to Prospect Park and the Botanic Gardens. Please contact Karina to schedule a viewing and/or to help you with your real estate needs. skyline14519

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Prospect Place have any available units?
809 Prospect Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 809 Prospect Place have?
Some of 809 Prospect Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Prospect Place currently offering any rent specials?
809 Prospect Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Prospect Place pet-friendly?
No, 809 Prospect Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 809 Prospect Place offer parking?
Yes, 809 Prospect Place does offer parking.
Does 809 Prospect Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 Prospect Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Prospect Place have a pool?
No, 809 Prospect Place does not have a pool.
Does 809 Prospect Place have accessible units?
No, 809 Prospect Place does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Prospect Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Prospect Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Prospect Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Prospect Place does not have units with air conditioning.
