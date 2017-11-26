All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
767 Carroll Street
767 Carroll Street

767 Carroll Street · No Longer Available
Location

767 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
767 Carroll Street, #4Peaceful treetop views from this bright floor-through brownstone apartment in the heart of Park Slope. Two bedrooms and one bath on the top floor of a 20 ft wide historic brownstone. Renovated kitchen and bath, washer/dryer in the unit, good closet space, skylight, hardwood floors and exceptionally high ceilings.Two blocks from Prospect Park, easy access to the 2/3 and B/Q trains, you are just around the corner from all the conveniences and amenities that 7th Avenue has to offer.Pets on approvalWasher and Dryer in unitDishwasherBuilt in microwaveUpdated Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLykrQRCCu_OaJXDFZMSU0Yprg6UUJSKRv

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Carroll Street have any available units?
767 Carroll Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 767 Carroll Street have?
Some of 767 Carroll Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
767 Carroll Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 767 Carroll Street is pet friendly.
Does 767 Carroll Street offer parking?
No, 767 Carroll Street does not offer parking.
Does 767 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 767 Carroll Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 767 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 767 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 767 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 767 Carroll Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 767 Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 767 Carroll Street does not have units with air conditioning.
