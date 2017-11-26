Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

767 Carroll Street, #4Peaceful treetop views from this bright floor-through brownstone apartment in the heart of Park Slope. Two bedrooms and one bath on the top floor of a 20 ft wide historic brownstone. Renovated kitchen and bath, washer/dryer in the unit, good closet space, skylight, hardwood floors and exceptionally high ceilings.Two blocks from Prospect Park, easy access to the 2/3 and B/Q trains, you are just around the corner from all the conveniences and amenities that 7th Avenue has to offer.Pets on approvalWasher and Dryer in unitDishwasherBuilt in microwaveUpdated Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLykrQRCCu_OaJXDFZMSU0Yprg6UUJSKRv