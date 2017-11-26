Amenities
767 Carroll Street, #4Peaceful treetop views from this bright floor-through brownstone apartment in the heart of Park Slope. Two bedrooms and one bath on the top floor of a 20 ft wide historic brownstone. Renovated kitchen and bath, washer/dryer in the unit, good closet space, skylight, hardwood floors and exceptionally high ceilings.Two blocks from Prospect Park, easy access to the 2/3 and B/Q trains, you are just around the corner from all the conveniences and amenities that 7th Avenue has to offer.Pets on approvalWasher and Dryer in unitDishwasherBuilt in microwaveUpdated Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLykrQRCCu_OaJXDFZMSU0Yprg6UUJSKRv