757 Marcy Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel coffee bar community garden bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar community garden bbq/grill

We need outdoor space now more than ever! This beautiful one bedroom garden apartment is here just in time for BBQ season. This apartment boasts hardwood floors throughout, open kitchenwith breakfast bar, stainless stealappliances including a dishwasher,partially covered yet sunny garden enclave,and basement storage.

Enjoy the a 5 minute walk to the Bedford/Nostrand G-train, and local lovelies like Herbert Von King Park & Cultural Center, Hattie Carthan Community Garden, and the slew of restaurants, coffee shops and other goodness that has sprouted and rooted around the immediate area.