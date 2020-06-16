All apartments in Brooklyn
757 Marcy Avenue

Location

757 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
community garden
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
community garden
bbq/grill
We need outdoor space now more than ever! This beautiful one bedroom garden apartment is here just in time for BBQ season. This apartment boasts hardwood floors throughout, open kitchenwith breakfast bar, stainless stealappliances including a dishwasher,partially covered yet sunny garden enclave,and basement storage.
Enjoy the a 5 minute walk to the Bedford/Nostrand G-train, and local lovelies like Herbert Von King Park & Cultural Center, Hattie Carthan Community Garden, and the slew of restaurants, coffee shops and other goodness that has sprouted and rooted around the immediate area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Marcy Avenue have any available units?
757 Marcy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 757 Marcy Avenue have?
Some of 757 Marcy Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Marcy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
757 Marcy Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Marcy Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 757 Marcy Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 757 Marcy Avenue offer parking?
No, 757 Marcy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 757 Marcy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Marcy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Marcy Avenue have a pool?
No, 757 Marcy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 757 Marcy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 757 Marcy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Marcy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 Marcy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 757 Marcy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 757 Marcy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
