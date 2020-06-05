All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:59 PM

75 Powers St

75 Powers Street · (917) 822-8671
Location

75 Powers Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1568 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come home to this Large 3 bedroom apt and you will find a spacious living room, dining room, open granite chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, beautiful light fixtures, high ceilings, polished hardwood floors, 3 generously sized bedrooms each with a closet, large bathroom and bright. Located right in the heart of Williamsburg and just 2 stops to Manhattan from the "Lorimer St Stop" "L" subway. Nearby you will find shopping, trendy cafes, entertainment and fine eateries and so much more! Available September 1st. Tenants pay all utilities. Sorry no pets and no smoking. For leasing details or to schedule a viewing, please contact Rose (Owner/Broker).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Powers St have any available units?
75 Powers St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 75 Powers St currently offering any rent specials?
75 Powers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Powers St pet-friendly?
No, 75 Powers St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 75 Powers St offer parking?
No, 75 Powers St does not offer parking.
Does 75 Powers St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Powers St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Powers St have a pool?
No, 75 Powers St does not have a pool.
Does 75 Powers St have accessible units?
No, 75 Powers St does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Powers St have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Powers St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Powers St have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Powers St does not have units with air conditioning.
