75 Powers St

Come home to this Large 3 bedroom apt and you will find a spacious living room, dining room, open granite chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, beautiful light fixtures, high ceilings, polished hardwood floors, 3 generously sized bedrooms each with a closet, large bathroom and bright. Located right in the heart of Williamsburg and just 2 stops to Manhattan from the "Lorimer St Stop" "L" subway. Nearby you will find shopping, trendy cafes, entertainment and fine eateries and so much more! Available September 1st. Tenants pay all utilities. Sorry no pets and no smoking. For leasing details or to schedule a viewing, please contact Rose (Owner/Broker).