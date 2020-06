Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful second floor apartment for rent in a private home in the Cypress hills neighborhood. You are 2 blocks from the train, right down the street from places of worship, and a few blocks off of the highway. The property was completely renovated in the 2018. The apartment is spacious, impeccably clean and ready for immediate occupancy. The owners are looking for 45x rent and 700 credit score. Please reach out to listing agent, by appointment only.