738 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

HOME SWEET HOME Live Who You Are In Prime East New York ! This immaculate Two Story Townhouse features 2 large bedrooms with lots of closet space, as well as a newly renovated bathroom, 800 sq ft of hardwood floors throughout, excellent ceiling height, a well laid out open kitchen with Granite counter-tops and lots of Cabinet. Eat Dinner in your perfect dining area and then Relax and enjoy your large living-room with two large over-sized windows which allows lots of natural light.Located Next to Linwood Dinner, Linden Multiplex Cinemas, Foodtown and The New Lindenwood Center Shopping Mall. 20-30 minutes by train to NYC.