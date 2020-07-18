All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

738 Lincoln Avenue

738 Lincoln Avenue · (929) 299-5071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

738 Lincoln Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11208
East New York

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
HOME SWEET HOME Live Who You Are In Prime East New York ! This immaculate Two Story Townhouse features 2 large bedrooms with lots of closet space, as well as a newly renovated bathroom, 800 sq ft of hardwood floors throughout, excellent ceiling height, a well laid out open kitchen with Granite counter-tops and lots of Cabinet. Eat Dinner in your perfect dining area and then Relax and enjoy your large living-room with two large over-sized windows which allows lots of natural light.Located Next to Linwood Dinner, Linden Multiplex Cinemas, Foodtown and The New Lindenwood Center Shopping Mall. 20-30 minutes by train to NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
738 Lincoln Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 738 Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
738 Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 738 Lincoln Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 738 Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
No, 738 Lincoln Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 738 Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
No, 738 Lincoln Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 738 Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 738 Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Lincoln Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Lincoln Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Lincoln Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
