Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator

This absolutely stunning 2-Bed / 1.5 bath is truly a must see! This unit features stainless steel appliances, large windows with ample natural sunlight! Large private backyard and spacious lower level that can easily accommodate a kingsize bed with extra furnishings, or additional storage space! Both bedrooms can easily fit a queen size bed, and large closets! The building features a shared rooftop and laundry in the basement! Call today to schedule a showing!