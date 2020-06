Amenities

NO FEE, Extra-large Williamsburg 3BED/1BATH This apartment is HUGE. Clean and well-maintained apartment. This apartment features a formal dining room; a formal living room; 3 spacious bedrooms; hardwood floors and more! 2 king size bedrooms and 1 queen size bedrooms. Tons of space to luxuriate and relax. Built-in bookcase for added storage. One of the bedrooms feature a wall-to-wall closet with upper storage. At the corner of Berry St. Enjoy the serenity of the waterfront nearby. Supermarket across the street. Train station not far. Enjoy living near it all.Check video here: https://youtu.be/YMRIEK2-eM4