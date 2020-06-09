All apartments in Brooklyn
70 Macon Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

70 Macon Street

70 Macon Street · (718) 210-4006
Location

70 Macon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Bright with impeccably modern finishes. This third floor walk-up offers a lofty one bedroom, living room/dining area with full bath apartment. This modern chic flat has details such as high ceilings, large windows and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The apartment also has ceiling fans throughout to keep the air circulating. Galley kitchen has white cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring and a breakfast nook window overlooking the dining area. Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet, full bathroom with subway tiles throughout. Centrally located to A, C transportation, host of gourmet restaurants, cafes and convenient retail stores have contributed to this remarkable area that's named Bedford Stuyvesant one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Brooklyn.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Macon Street have any available units?
70 Macon Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 Macon Street have?
Some of 70 Macon Street's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Macon Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 Macon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Macon Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 Macon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 70 Macon Street offer parking?
No, 70 Macon Street does not offer parking.
Does 70 Macon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Macon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Macon Street have a pool?
No, 70 Macon Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 Macon Street have accessible units?
No, 70 Macon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Macon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Macon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Macon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Macon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
