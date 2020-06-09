70 Macon Street

Amenities

Bright with impeccably modern finishes. This third floor walk-up offers a lofty one bedroom, living room/dining area with full bath apartment. This modern chic flat has details such as high ceilings, large windows and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The apartment also has ceiling fans throughout to keep the air circulating. Galley kitchen has white cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring and a breakfast nook window overlooking the dining area. Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet, full bathroom with subway tiles throughout. Centrally located to A, C transportation, host of gourmet restaurants, cafes and convenient retail stores have contributed to this remarkable area that's named Bedford Stuyvesant one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Brooklyn.