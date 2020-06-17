695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL

Amenities

At this price, in Bedford – Stuyvesant, this recently fully renovated 4th floor apartment, three bedroom and one bathroom is certainly worth a viewing.

This unit was exquisitely renovated with all the bells and whistles. This apartment features three bedroom, large windows and hardwood floors throughout.

The kitchen features top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, a dishwasher, microwave, gas range, nice cabinets and an island for extra countertop.

The bathroom decked-out with a large tub, a medicine cabinet, decorative tiles, sink and nice hardware.

The bedrooms are sized for queen bed. Please bring your own tape measure if needed.

In addition to the above, the tenant pays for all utilities and has full control of own thermostat.

This is a great opportunity to rent in a building that's rarely available. Theres's security cameras, lighted hallways and parking on street. Just a block away you can take a nice leisurely stroll in the Herbert Von King Park. Buses and public transportation easy accessible.

Four family brownstone property