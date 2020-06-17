All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:35 PM

695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL

695 Greene Avenue · (718) 443-0549
Location

695 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
At this price, in Bedford – Stuyvesant, this recently fully renovated 4th floor apartment, three bedroom and one bathroom is certainly worth a viewing.
This unit was exquisitely renovated with all the bells and whistles. This apartment features three bedroom, large windows and hardwood floors throughout.
The kitchen features top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, a dishwasher, microwave, gas range, nice cabinets and an island for extra countertop.
The bathroom decked-out with a large tub, a medicine cabinet, decorative tiles, sink and nice hardware.
The bedrooms are sized for queen bed. Please bring your own tape measure if needed.
In addition to the above, the tenant pays for all utilities and has full control of own thermostat.
This is a great opportunity to rent in a building that's rarely available. Theres's security cameras, lighted hallways and parking on street. Just a block away you can take a nice leisurely stroll in the Herbert Von King Park. Buses and public transportation easy accessible.
Four family brownstone property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL have any available units?
695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL have?
Some of 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL currently offering any rent specials?
695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL pet-friendly?
No, 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL offer parking?
No, 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL does not offer parking.
Does 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL have a pool?
No, 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL does not have a pool.
Does 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL have accessible units?
No, 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL does not have accessible units.
Does 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL has units with dishwashers.
Does 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL have units with air conditioning?
No, 695 Greene Avenue - 4 FL does not have units with air conditioning.
