Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

69 South Oxford Street

69 South Oxford Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

69 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
OPEN HOUSE AND SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Book your appointment here (click or copy/paste link): bit.ly/69SOxford2DScheduler,

Rarely available 2 bedroom in the beautiful historic Roanoke Condos in the heart of Ft. Greene! This lovely and unique split-level apartment is smartly laid out with 2 nicely sized bedrooms and bathroom on one level and an open concept kitchen and living area on the upper level. The windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens up to a spacious living room with views of sun dappled trees. A working wood burning fireplace cozies up the living room, creating an ideal space for relaxing or entertaining. Two enormous hall closets and equally large closets in each bedroom, AND basement storage provide more storage than you'll know what to do with. Laundry facilities available in the basement for your convenience, as well as a bike room. Pets upon approval.

The Roanoke was designed and built by renowned architect Montrose W. Morris in 1893. It boasts a colorful history, but today is one of the most iconic buildings in Fort Greene, treasured for its perseverance through time, its graceful curved stoop, softly rounded bays and Byzantine flare. Located in the middle of a vibrant neighborhood with every convenience imaginable. Just steps from Fort Greene Park and a short walk to BAM, Barclay's Center, Atlantic Terminal and the Atlantic Ave lines: 2,3,4,5,B,Q,N,R,D,M and the C,G at Fulton Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 South Oxford Street have any available units?
69 South Oxford Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69 South Oxford Street have?
Some of 69 South Oxford Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 South Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
69 South Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 South Oxford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 South Oxford Street is pet friendly.
Does 69 South Oxford Street offer parking?
No, 69 South Oxford Street does not offer parking.
Does 69 South Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 South Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 South Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 69 South Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 69 South Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 69 South Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 69 South Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 South Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 South Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 South Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
