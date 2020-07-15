69 South Oxford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bike storage

OPEN HOUSE AND SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Book your appointment here (click or copy/paste link): bit.ly/69SOxford2DScheduler,



Rarely available 2 bedroom in the beautiful historic Roanoke Condos in the heart of Ft. Greene! This lovely and unique split-level apartment is smartly laid out with 2 nicely sized bedrooms and bathroom on one level and an open concept kitchen and living area on the upper level. The windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens up to a spacious living room with views of sun dappled trees. A working wood burning fireplace cozies up the living room, creating an ideal space for relaxing or entertaining. Two enormous hall closets and equally large closets in each bedroom, AND basement storage provide more storage than you'll know what to do with. Laundry facilities available in the basement for your convenience, as well as a bike room. Pets upon approval.



The Roanoke was designed and built by renowned architect Montrose W. Morris in 1893. It boasts a colorful history, but today is one of the most iconic buildings in Fort Greene, treasured for its perseverance through time, its graceful curved stoop, softly rounded bays and Byzantine flare. Located in the middle of a vibrant neighborhood with every convenience imaginable. Just steps from Fort Greene Park and a short walk to BAM, Barclay's Center, Atlantic Terminal and the Atlantic Ave lines: 2,3,4,5,B,Q,N,R,D,M and the C,G at Fulton Street.